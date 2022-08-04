On3’s RPM puts Florida in lead for these 2 defensive linemen

After missing out on a couple of high-level defensive line prospects, Billy Napier and co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Sean Spencer have turned their eyes toward a pair of highly regarded in-state defensive line recruits.

The Gators currently have a 63.3% chance, according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), to land Will Norman, a 6-foot-4-inch, 276-pound Camden, New Jersey, native who plays his high school football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Norman has taken three unofficial visits to Gainesville in 2022, most recently attending last weekend’s Friday Night Lights and recruiting cookout event. He also took his official visit to Florida back in June, the only official visit he has taken thus far.

On3’s Corey Bender is confident that Norman will land in Gainesville, going so far as to say that he would be “very surprised” if Norman landed elsewhere. Norman has said that he plans to take full advantage of his remaining four official visits, listing Penn State, Tennessee, and Jackson State as potential locations. Bender also notes that sources close to the situation believe Norman will commit sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, Kamran James has skyrocketed to the top of On3’s recruiting rankings, coming as the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 23 overall player in the 2023 class. Spencer got in early on the 6-foot-5-inch, 265-pound Orlando native, offering him earlier this year.

The early attention seems to be a positive thing in James’ recruiting, with On3’s RPM giving the Gators a 96.2% chance to land the Olympia High School lineman. James was also in attendance at last weekend’s Friday Night Lights and recruiting cookout event, one of the four unofficial visits James has taken since March of this year. He also took an official visit to Florida in June, the same week he took an official visit to Georgia, the primary challenger in this recruiting battle.

