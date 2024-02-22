On3: Will Johnson’s family shoots down Michigan football to Alabama transfer rumors

The offseason in college football is basically the Wild West these days. If there’s no news, fans from every team do as much as they can to create some.

The latest came when Michigan football star cornerback Will Johnson, a legacy player in Ann Arbor whose father Deon was a star defensive back for the Wolverines, posted an eyeball emoji on social media when Keon Sabb transferred to Alabama. He tagged Sabb and cornerback Domani Jackson, who also transferred, but from USC.

In the increasingly fickle and ever-changing world of college football, that’s enough to raise some eyebrows on its own, even if it’s a meaningless gesture. But Crimson Tide fans started speculating on the internet that Johnson would soon be Tuscaloosa-bound.

Not so fast, The Wolverine’s EJ Holland says.

Holland posted on ‘The Fort’ (subscription required) and subsequently posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Johnson family reached out to him, denouncing the rumors as ‘all cap’ — modern slang for saying it’s not happening.

Of course, as a Michigan legacy, it was unlikely that Johnson would depart just because Jim Harbaugh or his position coach, Steve Clinkscale, did. Certainly, when it comes to name, image, and likeness, the Wolverines would do everything it could to retain Johnson, which would be likely easier given his legacy status.

Nonetheless, there were never any legs to the rumors, but such is the state of college football social media and message boards seven months until the start of the season.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire