Omarion Hampton picks up yet another ACC Weekly Honor

Regardless of how UNC plays in any given football game this season, there’s one constant fans can begin to expect now – Omarion Hampton will have a huge game.

Hampton, the Tar Heels’ star sophomore running back who is tied for the FBS lead in rushing yards, recorded his six-straight 100-yard games in Saturday’s 31-20 loss at Clemson. Despite two lost fumbles, Hampton rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

This performance was good enough to give Hampton yet another honor, one that he was tabbed for the fourth time already this year – ACC Running Back of the Week.

This is Hampton’s second-consecutive week with Running Back of the Week honors, as he earned it last week with Syracuse’s Dan Villari.

Hampton’s first touchdown at Clemson, with 6:20 left in the third quarter, brought the Heels within 21-13. Hampton’s second touchdown came when the game was largely decided, as he carried the rock three yards into the end zone and shrinking UNC’s deficit to 31-20 – late in the fourth quarter.

Carolina fans are hoping their team doesn’t falter in Saturday’s 8 p.m. ET finale at N.C. State, another squad who’s given UNC trouble in recent years.

In the State game and whichever bowl game the Tar Heels are chosen for, we should all be keeping our eyes peeled to Hampton. He currently sits at 1,414 rushing yards, needing just 307 yards to break Don McCauley’s all-time, single-season record of 1,720 set back in 1970.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire