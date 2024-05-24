Olympic swimmer to fly with Air Force Thunderbirds

(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) has invited five-time Olympic medalist swimmer Missy Franklin-Johnson to fly with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds on Wednesday, May 29 over Colorado Springs.

Keeping in the spirit of Olympic City, USA, every year since 2019, the Air Force Academy has invited an Olympian to take part in a practice flight the day before graduation. In 2023, speed skater and gold medalist Apolo Ohno took to the clouds with the Thunderbirds.

Missy Franklin is a multi-world record-holder in the sport of swimming. The undisputed teenage star of the pool at the London 2012 Olympic games, she was eclipsed in the water only by her fellow Team USA Olympian, Michael Phelps.

Franklin will suit up with the Thunderbirds at Peterson Space Force Base on Wednesday, May 29 and depart around 2 p.m. for a flight over Colorado Springs.

Graduation for the Air Force Academy Class of 2024 is scheduled for Thursday, May 30, at Falcon Stadium, with Vice President Kamala Harris to serve as the commencement speaker. During the ceremony, the Thunderbirds will perform a traditional flyover of Falcon Stadium during the cap toss, followed by an air show demonstration.

