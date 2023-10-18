Oller's Second Thoughts: Enough, already, with storming the field for social media attention

Set aside for a moment the hand-wringing over artificial intelligence, because AI can be less annoying than AUI (artificial unintelligence.)

AUI is a phony, stupid and self-serving form of college football fandom in which some rumdum films himself running onto the field during the postgame celebration, all in the name of creating social media content. Taken too far, the idiot targets an opposing player with taunts and insults, making sure the “selfie” interaction is captured on video. Clicks!

Not all AUI practitioners are male – females are not averse to performing similar look-at-me behavior – but the most notorious fake fans have high testosterone and low IQ.

The latest act of AUI happened Saturday after Notre Dame drummed visiting Southern California. As Fighting Irish fans, mostly students, stormed the field, one attention-seeker stood out, if only because he posted his 15 seconds of fame on social media.

This Notre Dame fan absolutely trolled Caleb Williams after the game last night, telling him “Let me see those nails now bro” 🤣😭pic.twitter.com/BsE4iwJLA0 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 16, 2023

The clown was caught up in the excitement of the moment, yelling “We did it … we did it …” but his agenda became clear when he raced up to Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, stood next to the player and yelled into his own smartphone, “Let me see those nails now, bro.”

The “nails” comment was a clap-back at Williams for having painted “F- - - NDXX” on his fingernails last season before USC defeated Notre Dame in Los Angeles.

Some will argue Williams got what he deserved. Rubbish. He got what he “deserved” by throwing three interceptions and getting hounded by ND’s pass rush. What athletes say and do is between them, and the Irish paid Williams back with their play.

There is no excuse, none, for a fan to enter the field of play, even after a game, with the intent of mocking an opposing player. Taking it a step further, when it happens the player is within his right to body slam the intruder to the ground, Anthony Schlegel style.

Player safety is paramount, but just as bothersome was the ND fan using a few minutes of spontaneous joy to make the moment about him.

No doubt many younger fans will roll their eyes at what they see as overdramatic outrage. A few in my circle told me they found the video hilarious, and that the fan was just having fun. Don’t be such a kill-joy, old man. But they also admit his goal was to create social media content.

Storming the field is fine, when appropriate, meaning it should remain the exception not the rule. Storming the field to search out a player to build your brand? Sorry, I won’t chill out on that one.

'Super Sophs' honored at Penn State game

I often get asked which Ohio State team was the best. The answer is tricky, because some of the best did not win national titles, so can they actually be the best? For instance, the 2015 Buckeyes may have been better than the 2014 edition that won the first College Football Playoff national championship, except Michigan State made sure that did not happen. Ditto the 1973 team that finished 10-0-1 while recording four shutouts and holding opponents to 4.3 points a game during the regular season. But that 10-10 tie with Michigan, ew.

Then there was Woody’s 1969 squad that would have won a second consecutive poll title if not for the stunning loss to Michigan.

Maybe an easier question is which Ohio State team is the most beloved? Again, the answer is subjective, but I put 2002 No. 1 and 1968 at 1a. The “Super Sophs” 1968 team that will be recognized Saturday on the 55th anniversary of their consensus national title season, are the stuff of legend, but 2002 inches ahead based on OSU having gone 34 seasons without a national championship.

Listening in

“A guy that I got like a coach crush on, is No. 35, Tommy Eichenberg. Just a really good football player. He's fun to watch. Physically he can make the plays. He's obviously the quarterback of the defense. Everything goes through him.” – Penn State coach James Franklin.

Off-topic

Pet peeve of the day: Why do plastic coat hangers have those annoying hooks that snag clothes when trying to remove them? I’m tired. I’m in a hurry. I don’t want to grab a shirt only to have the hanger wrestle me for it.

roller@dispatch.com

@rollerCD

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Notre Dame football fan fuels outrage over social media agenda