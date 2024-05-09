Olivia Dunne Celebrates After Boyfriend Paul Skenes Is Called Up to Pitch in First MLB Game

The former LSU pitcher will make his debut on the mound May 11 against the Chicago Cubs

Olivia Dunne is doing cartwheels — her boyfriend Paul Skenes just got called up to the majors!

The LSU gymnast and NIL standout shared her excitement about the big news on social media on Wednesday, May 8.

“POV: you both wake up from a nap and find out he’s in the MLB,” Dunne, 21, captioned a hilarious video on TikTok.

As she pirouetted for the camera, Skenes, 21, can be seen in the background looking at his phone.

On her Instagram Stories, the influencer reposted a hype video from the Pittsburgh Pirates announcing that the former LSU pitcher has been promoted to the big leagues.

“Here we go!” Dunne wrote.

Skenes, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, spent less than a year in the minors, most recently with Triple-A Indianapolis.

With an ERA of .99 over his first seven starts with the team, the former LSU star has given up only 17 hits over 27.1 innings, striking out 45 batters.

"He’s been checking just about every box since the season started and responding incredibly well," Pirates GM Ben Cherington told Audacy’s 93.7 "The Fan" on Sunday, according to Fox Sports.

Skenes inked a $9.2 signing bonus last year with the Pirates after winning a championship with LSU, where he finished with a 13-2 record during the College World Series.

Last August, Skenes confirmed that he was dating Dunne after months of rumors, and reflected on what it was like to be with a social media superstar.

"It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere," he said in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "If one of us went out in Baton Rouge [La.] by ourselves, there's probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever."

But the rising star added that Dunne understands the rigors of being an athlete and a celebrity.

"It's nice to be able to have that conversation. She does get it," he said. "I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it. It does irk me. I don't have any control over it. She really doesn't either. I'm sure it'll get better as I go up levels, but that's something I want for her."



Skenes will make his debut on the mound on Saturday, May 11 at PNC Park when the Pirates play the Chicago Cubs.

