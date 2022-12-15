Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech in Texas Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch and more

Ole Miss’ promising season, which once had College Football Playoff hopes, unraveled with three straight losses in November. Meanwhile, Texas Tech won its final three games, including 51-48 over Oklahoma in overtime in the season finale. Here's what to know about the matchup.

Who will play in the Texas Bowl this year?

Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech.

When and where is the Texas Bowl?

Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 9 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

What channel is the Texas Bowl on?

ESPN is airing the game.

The Rebels are moving forward with Lane Kiffin, quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Quinshon Judkins. Pick: Ole Miss, 45-28.

Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech expert picks

Scooby Axson: Ole Miss

Jace Evans: Ole Miss

Paul Myerberg: Ole Miss

Erick Smith: Ole Miss

Eddie Timanus: Ole Miss

Dan Wolken: Ole Miss

Who is favored to win the Texas Bowl?

Will Lane Kiffin stay at Ole Miss?

Yes. There’s reason for fans in Oxford to breathe more easily. While programs across the country cope with the coaching carousel, Lane Kiffin turned down overtures from Auburn and signed a long-term contract extension with Mississippi.

Who will be the starting QB for Ole Miss?

Jaxson Dart. The sophomore has had a strong first season in the SEC after transferring from Southern California.

Is Jaxson Dart good?

Though the Rebels lost the Egg Bowl to Mississippi State 24-22, Dart completed 30 of 38 throws for 250 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, he completed 63% of his passes for 2,613 yards, 18 TDs and 8 INTs.

Who is starting quarterback for Texas Tech?

Texas Tech and first-year coach Joey McGuire have cycled through three quarterbacks this season: Donovan Smith, who entered the transfer portal; Behren Morton, who went down with an ankle injury in November; and Tyler Shough, who was a starter in 2021 and cycled back to No. 1 after dealing with his own injury issues.

The presumptive starting QB, Shough racked up 436 yards on 31 of 50 passing and two touchdowns in the Oklahoma game. He spent two seasons at Oregon and could decide to return to Texas Tech for another season of NCAA eligibility after this.

What are Quinshon Judkins' stats for 2022?

Judkins, Ole Miss' running back and a star in the making, ran for 1,476 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman and earned SEC Newcomer of the Year honors. College football fans outside the SEC might be introduced to Judkins’ electric game for the first time.

Is CB Deantre Prince returning to Ole Miss?

Yes. He made the decision in early December to return for the 2023 season. Prince will be asked to play a major role in slowing down the Red Raiders’ pass-heavy attach. He has racked up 10 pass breakups and is a threat for interceptions.

What are Jerand Bradley's stats for Texas Tech this season?

The redshirt freshman caught 43 passes for 656 yards and 5 TDs this season. He reeled in eight passes for 173 yards in the OT thriller with Oklahoma to end the regular season. That exceeded his totals for the three previous games. The 6-foot-5 receiver averaged 15.3 yards per reception in his first season as a starter.

