Ole Miss-LSU: Who has the edge?

Quarterback

LSU's Jayden Daniels is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, having already thrown for 1,296 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions with another 193 yards and two scores on the ground. Daniels was devastating in last year's matchup with Ole Miss, throwing for 248 yards and two touchdowns and running for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Jaxson Dart has been far more efficient in 2023 than he was a year ago, but he isn't getting much help in the run game currently, which adversely seems to be impacting the passing game.

Edge: LSU

Running back

Ole Miss star Quinshon Judkins has yet to have his breakout effort this fall after setting the Rebels' single-season rushing record a year ago. He's averaging 3.5 yards per carry and has yet to rush for more than 60 yards in a game. The Rebels' running game (147 yards per game) currently ranks 77th nationally after ranking third last year. LSU is averaging 192 yards per game on the ground, led by Logan Diggs' 253 yards.

Edge: Even

Wide receivers/tight ends

LSU's combination of Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. is as prolific as any duo in the country, having totaled 936 yards and 10 touchdowns. Nabers ranks third nationally in receiving yards (523). Ole Miss' Tre Harris played last weekend after having surgery, and head coach Lane Kiffin said he expects him to be available in a fuller capacity going forward. Tight end Caden Prieskorn and wide receiver Zakhari Franklin made their season debuts at Alabama.

Edge: LSU

Offensive line

The Rebels' struggles in the run game are well-documented, and part of that falls on the offensive line. Ole Miss has given up 10 sacks in four games after giving up 16 all of last season. LSU's offensive line has surrendered nine sacks so far, but the Tigers are running the ball better currently and are getting more of a push up front.

Edge: LSU

Defensive line

Ole Miss' defense has been largely solid this season, and the defensive line is a big reason why. The Rebels have strength in numbers up front. LSU is always strong in the defensive trenches but was not as sturdy as usual in a tight 34-31 win over Arkansas over the weekend. Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith are among the nation's best at defensive tackle.

Edge: LSU

Linebacker

Suntarine Perkins has been sensational for Ole Miss. The freshman is delivering on his five-star promise thus far, with 18 tackles and a team-leading three sacks. He started his first game last weekend, which reminded Kiffin of LSU's Harold Perkins, who made his first start against the Rebels in 2022. Perkins has two sacks this year and is joined by Greg Penn III as part of a strong linebacking corps.

Edge: LSU

Defensive back

The Tigers are always known for strong play in the secondary, though the team is currently tied for 68th in passing yards allowed per game (228), which is right behind Ole Miss (226.2). LSU safety Major Burns leads the Tigers with 27 tackles. Cornerback Zy Alexander, a transfer from Southeastern Louisiana, already has four passes defended. Ole Miss' secondary has largely been solid, but a few deep shots over the top against Alabama proved costly.

Edge: LSU

Special teams

Caden Davis missed a field goal at Alabama but is still 7 of 9 on the season and is a perfect 16 of 16 on extra points. Ole Miss had a crucial punt blocked in its own end zone against the Crimson Tide which led to a field goal. Ole Miss is averaging 18 yards per punt return (ninth nationally) but is struggling in punt return defense and in kickoff returns.

Edge: Even

