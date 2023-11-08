Ole Miss football CFP ranking: Where Lane Kiffin, Rebels stand heading into Georgia matchup

OXFORD — The College Football Playoff committee updated its rankings on Tuesday night, on the heels of Ole Miss football's dramatic win over Texas A&M.

The committee ranked the Rebels ninth this week. Ole Miss had come in at No. 10 in the first CFP rankings of the season.

The Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) collected their fifth SEC win in a row against the Aggies, and now head to Athens for a game against No. 2 Georgia (9-0, 6-0) on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN). A win over the Bulldogs would headline an Ole Miss resume that also includes victories over No. 19 LSU and No. 23 Tulane.

With two consecutive Alabama SEC losses now required to send Ole Miss to the SEC Championship Game, the Georgia game is the last true opportunity for the Rebels to impress the CFP committee. Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State ‒ Ole Miss' final two opponents of the season ‒ have six wins between them.

Ole Miss football in the College Football Playoff Rankings:

