Ole Miss football breaks Vaught-Hemingway Stadium attendance record against LSU

OXFORD — Ole Miss football broke the all-time attendance record at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against LSU on Saturday night.

According to a third-quarter announcement made in the press box, 66,703 fans packed into The Vaught to see the No. 20 Rebels play the No. 12 Tigers.

It breaks the high set against Alabama in 2016, when Ole Miss announced an attendance of 66,176.

Saturday night marked the eighth time the Rebels have surpassed 65,000 since 2016.

Ole Miss announced that the game was sold out before the start of the season, taking it a step further by announcing a "hard sellout" this week.

The number no doubt will please coach Lane Kiffin, who recently has challenged Ole Miss fans to improve their attendance.

Word is that this also is the biggest attendance for any sporting event in the state of Mississippi. It makes sense —the next largest stadium in the state is Davis Wade Stadium, where the Mississippi State Bulldogs play. The biggest attendance recorded there was 62,945 in 2014, when the Bulldogs played Auburn.

Largest crowd EVER at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium 🏟️



66,703 in Attendance! #ComeToTheSip pic.twitter.com/RdRwt1xSPD — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 1, 2023

GAME UPDATES: Ole Miss vs. LSU live score, updates, highlights from Week 5 Rebels game

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football breaks Vaught-Hemingway Stadium attendance record