Oldest active NFL players and in league history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Being an athlete takes a heavy toll on the body, and that is especially true in the NFL.

Playing football is not something that the average player will do for a very long time. The physical, and mental, strain that the game takes on the human body is heavily strenuous. But there are some players that continue to defy Father Time and extend their careers in the league.

Here are some of the oldest players in the NFL entering the 2023 offseason.

Who is the oldest NFL player in 2023?

Tom Brady is not only the greatest quarterback of all time, but he was also the oldest player in the 2022 NFL season.

Brady, 45, officially retired from football after the season and his reign as the league's oldest player is finally over.

Jason Peters, who turned 41 years old on Jan. 22, is now the oldest NFL player. The nine-time Pro Bowler played 10 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season, making one start.

Who is the oldest player in NFL history?

George Blanda is the oldest player to play in NFL history. Blanda was a quarterback and placekicker who played in the NFL for 26 seasons. He retired in 1975 at the age of 48.

Kicker Adam Vinatieri was the oldest active NFL player before Brady.

The NFL's all-time leading scorer announced his retirement on May 26, 2021 after 24 seasons with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. He was 48 years old at the time.

Who is the oldest quarterback in the NFL?

After Brady's retirement, Green Bay Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers is the oldest active quarterback. Rodgers, 39, will be entering his 19th NFL season if he decides to return in 2023. His status for the upcoming season is unclear, with retirement still on the table.

After Rodgers, the 38-year-old Joe Flacco is the next-oldest quarterback. He is a free agent after playing for the New York Jets last season.

How many active NFL players are 40 years old?

Peters (41), Arizona Cardinals punter Andy Lee (40) and San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (40) are the only active players who are 40 years old and currently on an NFL roster.