OU women's basketball upsets Kansas State for first win vs. top-2 ranked team since 2004

NORMAN — As her players danced around her on the Lloyd Noble Center court, Jennie Baranczyk remained focused.

Baranczyk's OU women's basketball team had just knocked off No. 2 Kansas State 66-63, further solidifying their remarkable turnaround.

OU hadn’t beaten a team ranked in the top two since knocking off then-No. 2 Texas in the 2004 Big 12 Tournament championship game.

But Wednesday, behind 21 points form Skylar Vann, just 10 turnovers, and forcing 17 from the Wildcats, the Sooners broke that trend.

It’s hard to believe this is the same OU team from late December.

The Sooners entered Christmas Break reeling, having lost three consecutive games and four of their last five.

The last of those was the most stunning, a 79-70 home defeat to lowly Southern on Dec. 22.

But when Big 12 play began, a switch flipped.

Oklahoma's Sahara Williams (32), Payton Verhulst (12) and Skylar Vann (24) celebrate after beating Kansas State 66-63 in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Wednesday’s win was the eighth in nine games for the Sooners (14-6, 8-1 Big 12) and vaulted OU into a virtual tie for first in the conference.

The Wildcats were without Ayoka Lee, who scored an NCAA-record 61 points against the Sooners in 2022 in Manhattan.

Lee has missed the last four games after undergoing surgery on her ankle in mid-January.

Lee is expected to miss at least two more weeks.

Lee suffered the injury in Kansas State’s 74-57 win over the Sooners on Jan. 10, where she scored 19 points. Lee then had 21 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Texas before it was determined she would need to undergo the surgery.

Here are three other quick takeaways from the win:

More: Mussatto: How OU women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk has reinvigorated Sooners

Oklahoma guard Nevaeh Tot, left, steals the ball from Kansas State guard Gabby Gregory during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Gabby Gregory returns

After playing her first three seasons with the Sooners, Tulsa product Gabby Gregory returned to Lloyd Noble Center for the second consecutive season as a member of the Wildcats.

Gregory received a noticeable applause from OU fans in pregame introductions.

Once the game started, though, she struggled.

Gregory missed his first six shots from the field — four of them 3-pointers — before finally burying a 3-pointer in the final minute of the third quarter.

Gregory finished 1 of 8 with five points, seven rebounds and five assists.

More: Skylar Vann gets 'sweet' birthday win as OU women's basketball defeats Kansas

Kansas State Serena Sundell (4) fights for the rebound with Oklahoma guard Lexy Keys (15) and forward Sahara Williams (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Wildcats’ size hurts Sooners early

Early on, it looked like the Sooners might be in deep trouble.

Kansas State scored the game’s first seven points and Wildcats’ 6-foot-3 forward Gisela Sanchez in particular was making life difficult on OU.

Sanchez scored 10 points in the game’s first five minutes.

She finished with just 18, though.

The Sooners had success the rest of the game inside, ultimately outscoring the Wildcats 28-20 in the paint and cutting an early big rebounding margin as Kansas State ultimately outrebounded OU 41-36.

Sooners turn up the heat defensively

Baranczyk joked last week that her team’s defense was locked in after giving up 87 points to Texas.

But the Sooners showed just how far they’ve come defensively Wednesday.

They held Kansas State to a season-low tying 36.1% from the floor and limited the Wildcats to just 10 free-throw tries.

OU also converted Kansas State’s 17 turnovers into 16 points on the other end, outscoring the Wildcats 14-4 on the fast break.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU vs. Kansas State women's basketball: Sooners upset No. 2 Wildcats