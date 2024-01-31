What channel is Oklahoma basketball vs. No. 2 Kansas State on today? Time, TV schedule

NORMAN — The OU women's basketball team will host No. 2-ranked Kansas State at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Sooners (13-6, 7-1 Big 12) and the Wildcats (20-1, 9-0 Big 12), who are the top two teams in the Big 12 standings.

What time does OU basketball vs. Kansas State start?

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 31

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

The Sooners and Wildcats will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 6 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. Kansas State basketball on today?

Streaming: SoonerVision on ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Chad McKee (play-by-play) and Pooh Williamson (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+ game.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Jan. 30

Spread: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

