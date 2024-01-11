Oklahoma transfer Davis Beville, a former Greenville QB, commits to South Carolina as walk-on

South Carolina football has picked up a new quarterback. Oklahoma transfer Davis Beville committed to the Gamecocks on Wednesday, he announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Beville, a redshirt senior, has one year of eligibility remaining and is joining South Carolina as a preferred walk-on.

Beville graduated from Greenville High in 2019 after throwing for 6,759 yards and 88 touchdowns in three years as a starter. He was a three-star recruit and was named the South Carolina Offensive Most Valuable Player in the 2018 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

South Carolina's quarterback depth is thin following Spencer Rattler's departure to enter the NFL Draft. The Gamecocks have two scholarship quarterbacks - redshirt sophomore LaNorris Sellers, who has thrown for 86 yards on 4-of-4 passing, and true freshman Dante Reno.

Beville made seven appearances in two years at Oklahoma. He made one start in the 2022 Red River Rivalry against Texas, throwing for 38 yards on 6-of-12 passing in a 49-0 loss.

Beville started his career at Pittsburgh, where he played in nine games and completed 22 of 32 passes, before transferring to Oklahoma in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: South Carolina football adds Davis Beville, Oklahoma transfer QB