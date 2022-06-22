Oklahoma is still Texas’ most important game in 2022

Red River is still the most important game on the schedule for Texas this season. Winning it for the first time should be Steve Sarkisian’s primary objective this year.

Famously, Bob Stoops would dedicate the offseason to beating the Texas Longhorns. As a result Stoops holds many of the biggest blowouts in the rivalry’s history. Beating Oklahoma needs to be that important to Sarkisian.

With Alabama on the schedule, it’s easy to see what a win over Nick Saban would bring. Beating the Crimson Tide was the only redeeming quality of Texas A&M’s 8-4 season last year.

Prior to the season, the Aggies had enjoyed preseason top 10 rankings and college football aspirations. A win over Alabama could certainly raise Texas’ recruiting ceiling for the 2023 cycle. Nevertheless the Oklahoma game still matters more.

Texas has not defeated the Sooners in its last four tries. Oklahoma is 16-7 against Texas since 2000. For a Texas program that still boasts a sizable lead in its head-to-head record against Oklahoma, the last two decades are unacceptable.

With turnover across the Oklahoma coaching staff, Texas needs to capitalize on the opportunity and beat OU.

