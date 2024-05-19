Oklahoma State softball live score updates vs Michigan in NCAA Tournament regional final

Coach Kenny Gajewski and the fifth-seeded Oklahoma State Cowgirls will try to advance to the NCAA softball tournament super regionals Sunday, needing just one win against Michigan in the Stillwater Regional final.

Here's what you need to know about the Cowgirls and Wolverines:

Oklahoma State softball live score updates vs. Michigan

Top 4: Cowgirls load bases, can’t score

A hit batter, a fielding error and a walk loaded the bases with two outs, but OSU couldn’t add to its 2-1 lead.

Lexi Kilfoyl returns to the circle for her fourth inning of work.

— Scott Wright, Staff writer

Bottom 3: Another empty inning for Michigan

With a pair of strikeouts and a flyout to center field, OSU worked through Michigan to keep its 2-1 lead intact. Lexi Kilfoyl now has three strikeouts and hasn’t allowed a hit since the first inning.

— Scott Wright, Staff writer

Top 3: OSU can’t move Edwards around

OSU’s Tallen Edwards singled to lead off the inning, but never got past first base. Two popups and a strikeout ended the inning behind her, keeping the OSU edge at 2-1.

— Scott Wright, Staff writer

Bottom 2: Kilfoyl back on track

OSU pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl returned to the form she has shown all weekend, retiring Michigan quickly in order to preserve OSU’s 2-1 lead. Kilfoyl struck out one and induced a pair of grounders on the infield.

— Scott Wright, Staff writer

Top 2: Young McDonald has a homer

Getting a fly ball into the wind gusting to left field, OSU sophomore Lexi McDonald gave OSU a 2-1 lead with her fourth home run of the season and first postseason homer of her career.

The left-handed hitter lifted the ball high toward left field and the wind helped carry it beyond the wall.

— Scott Wright, Staff writer

Bottom 1: Michigan answers, ties score

With three soft singles, Michigan produced a run to tie the game at 1. An infield single and two bloops into the outfield generated the run, and Michigan loaded the bases with a fourth single — also on the infield — but Lexi Kilfoyl got a groundout to third to end the inning.

— Scott Wright, Staff writer

Top 1: Cowgirls strike quickly

Operating as the visiting team on Sunday, OSU went to the plate first, and scored right out of the gate for a 1-0 lead. Jilyen Poullard doubled to right field and scored on a sharp single to right field that the first baseman couldn’t get a glove on as it went by.

— Scott Wright, Staff writer

Pregame: Lexi Kilfoyl gets the call again

OSU coach Kenny Gajewski is riding the hot hand in the regional final. The Cowgirls will start senior ace Lexi Kilfoyl at pitcher for the third straight day in the Stillwater Regional.

Kilfoyl threw five perfect innings Friday, then retired 19 straight batters at one point during her complete-game victory Saturday.

— Scott Wright, Staff writer

OSU softball highlights vs. Michigan

What time does OSU softball vs. Michigan start?

Date: Sunday, May 19

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Where: Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater

What channel is OSU softball vs. Michigan on today?

TV: ESPN

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

