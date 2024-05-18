- Arizona State downs Oregon State in opening game of 2024 Pac-12 Softball TournamentArizona State softball beat Oregon State 3-1 at the 2024 Pac-12 Softball Tournament at Smith Family Stadium, Stanford, Calif. on May 8, 2024. Deborah Jones tossed a complete game for the Sun Devils with five strikeouts and limited the Beavers to three hits. Arizona State's Alesia Denby had three hits and a RBI.2:37Now PlayingPaused
- OSU erases late deficit at No. 19 Cal to salvage series finaleOregon State softball knocked off No. 19 California by a final score of 6-5 on Sunday, May 5 in Berkeley. The Beavers scored five runs in the final two innings to close out the regular season at 21-28 overall and 9-15 in conference.2:41Now PlayingPaused
- Broadcaster Kenny Albert of the Knicks and Rangers sits for Q&A on his careerBroadcaster Kenny Albert of the Knicks and Rangers sits for Q&A on his career with Steve Serby. Find out more about Kenny’s thoughts on the Knicks and Rangers postseason play so far and his past experiences being a part of big playoff runs.9:44Now PlayingPaused
Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski talks about win in NCAA opener
Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski talks about win in NCAA opener