Oklahoma State football's Kendal Daniels seals win vs. Texas A&M, team he originally chose

HOUSTON — Kendal Daniels finally shut up his Oklahoma State teammates as he stepped in front of the last-second deep pass from Texas A&M freshman quarterback Marcel Reed.

Daniels secured the pass for the game-sealing interception in a 31-23 win for the No. 20-ranked Cowboys in the Texas Bowl late Wednesday at NRG Stadium.

It was a bit of redemption after he dropped an interception earlier in the night.

“Everybody was making fun of me, so I had to do it,” Daniels said.

So, what were his teammates saying?

“That’s why I don’t play wide receiver,” Daniels said.

It was all in good fun.

But there was even more meaning to that moment for Daniels.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound redshirt sophomore clinched the win against the team he originally signed with out of Beggs High School.

“Yeah and no,” Daniels said of the win meaning more, “because most of the coaches that recruited me aren’t there anymore. I know some of the guys over there. But it’s been fun just to know that we’re going against A&M. It’s crazy how things could have been different.

“I’m thankful where I am. God put me in this situation and God made me make the right choice and this is home.”

Daniels was all set to be an Aggie.

But defensive analyst Ishmael Aristide left the Aggies for a coaching position at Miami. So, Daniels was granted his release.

He signed with the Cowboys. He’s since become a key player at safety.

Now, Daniels is looking toward next season, where he will be in the center of a more experienced secondary.

“We don’t have to start over at all,” Daniels said. “Everybody has gotten experience. Next year, it’ll be nuts about what we’re going to do next year.”

