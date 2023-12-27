Oklahoma State football vs. Texas A&M: Score, live updates of Cowboys-Aggies in Texas Bowl
The Oklahoma State Cowboys face the Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday night at NRG Stadium in Houston. Here is what you need to know about the Texas Bowl:
2023 Oklahoma State football schedule
Sept. 9: Oklahoma State 27, Arizona State 15
Sept. 16: South Alabama 33, Oklahoma State 7
Sept. 23: Iowa State 34, Oklahoma State 27
Oct. 14: Oklahoma State 39, Kansas 32
Oct. 21: Oklahoma State 48, West Virginia 34
Oct. 28: Oklahoma State 45, Cincinnati 13
Nov. 4: Oklahoma State 27, Oklahoma 24
Nov. 11: UCF 45, Oklahoma State 3
Nov. 18: Oklahoma State 43, Houston 30
Nov. 25: Oklahoma State 40, BYU 34 (2OTs)
Dec. 2: Texas 49, Oklahoma State 21 (Big 12 Championship Game)
Dec. 27: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, 8 p.m. (ESPN) in Texas Bowl
2023 Texas A&M football schedule
Sept. 2: Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10
Sept. 9: Miami 48, Texas A&M 33
Sept. 16: Texas A&M 47, UL Monroe 3
Sept. 23: Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10
Sept. 30: Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22
Oct. 7: Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20
Oct. 14: Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 13
Oct. 28: Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 17
Nov. 4: Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35
Nov. 11: Texas A&M 51, Mississippi State 10
Nov. 18: Texas A&M 38, Abilene Christian 10
Nov. 25: LSU 42, Texas A&M 30
