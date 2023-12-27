Oklahoma State football vs. Texas A&M: Score, live updates of Cowboys-Aggies in Texas Bowl

The Oklahoma State Cowboys face the Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday night at NRG Stadium in Houston. Here is what you need to know about the Texas Bowl:

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M live score updates

2023 Texas A&M football schedule

Sept. 2: Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10

Sept. 9: Miami 48, Texas A&M 33

Sept. 16: Texas A&M 47, UL Monroe 3

Sept. 23: Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10

Sept. 30: Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22

Oct. 7: Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20

Oct. 14: Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 13

Oct. 28: Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 17

Nov. 4: Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35

Nov. 11: Texas A&M 51, Mississippi State 10

Nov. 18: Texas A&M 38, Abilene Christian 10

Nov. 25: LSU 42, Texas A&M 30

