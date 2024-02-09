Oklahoma State basketball officially rules Bryce Thompson out for year after surgery

STILLWATER — Bryce Thompson officially will not return to the Oklahoma State men’s basketball lineup after surgery revealed significant damage in his injured right shoulder.

OSU coach Mike Boynton initially stated a small hope that Thompson would be able to return before the end of the season, but surgery showed the injury was too severe.

“The doctors feel comfortable he’ll be able to recover,” Boynton said Thursday. “It was more substantial, the damage, than what they thought.

“He’s home recovering still. We’ll continue to pray for his recovery.”

Thompson tore the labrum in his right shoulder when he was knocked to the ground while going for a layup at Kansas last week. The timetable for Thompson to begin shooting a basketball again is at least four months.

Thompson is a true senior and has an additional year of eligibility available should he choose to pursue it.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State basketball's Bryce Thompson out for year after surgery