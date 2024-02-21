Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs Cincinnati in Big 12 game

Coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-14, 3-9 Big 12) travel to face the Cincinnati Bearcats (16-9, 5-7) on Wednesday night. Here's what you need to know:

More: Can Oklahoma State men's basketball translate home success to road wins?

Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs. Cincinnati

More: Oklahoma State basketball rolls past BYU for first win vs. ranked team this season

Oklahoma State basketball highlights vs. Cincinnati

Tweets by OSUMBB

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Cincinnati start?

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

The Cowboys and Bearcats will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 6 p.m. CT.

More: Oklahoma State basketball coach Mike Boynton addresses NIL limitations, fan support

What channel is OSU vs. Cincinnati basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

More: Oklahoma State basketball's Quion Williams fills big role replacing Bryce Thompson

Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Feb. 21

Spread: UC (-10.5)

Over/under: 139.5

Moneyline: OSU +450 | UC -650

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State basketball score updates vs Cincinnati in Big 12 game