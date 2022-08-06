Oklahoma Sooners projected to the Cotton Bowl by CBS Sports

Fear not, Sooners fans. We are almost there. Football season is nearly upon us. We won’t have to write about predictions fot the upcoming season much longer.

There have been passive-aggressive jabs through the media between conferences, realignment news and rumors, and of course, the coaching carousel. Enough is enough. What’s going to happen this year?

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports put out his 22 things to watch for in the 2022 college football season, and there are quite a few interesting nuggets in there. Among these 22 things were his New Year’s Six projections.

Dodd has the Sooners making the Cotton Bowl and will face the Houston Cougers. Below are Dodd’s full predictions for the New Year’s Six games and the College Football Playoff.

Another Alabama national championship. Yay.

Oklahoma State is noticeably absent, while the Sooners and Baylor are both here.

Utah getting into the CFP isn’t something that most college football fans would expect to see, but looking at the schedule, they’re going to be the better team in all but maybe one or two of their games. Another Pac-12 title could get the Utes into the CFP for the first time in school history. Yes, I am aware USC is on their schedule.

While not landing in the playoff may seem like a bummer for Oklahoma, getting to a New Year’s Six in your first season, perhaps right after winning the Big 12, would be a very nice start for Oklahoma in year one of a complete change in direction for the program.

