Oklahoma Sooners forced to pivot with Brandon Garrison committing to Kentucky

Oklahoma’s search for a big-time contributor in its frontcourt continues. The Sooners found out Tuesday that talented Oklahoma native and former Oklahoma State forward Brandon Garrison would take his talents to the Blue Grass State and the Kentucky Wildcats, one of college basketball’s biggest bluebloods.

Kentucky is in the process of retooling after losing Hall of Fame coach, John Calipari. Calipari took his operation to Arkansas to take over the Razorbacks after Eric Musselman left for the USC Trojans.

Committed Gods plan 🙏🏾🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/w0YiE77mlz — brandon garrison (@brandonGarriso) April 30, 2024

Garrison would have filled a massive need and given Oklahoma a caliber of big man that the program hasn’t seen in years. He was a former four-star recruit out of high school and a former McDonald’s All-American.

This past season in Stillwater, he averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game for the Cowboys.

With Garrison no longer an option, Oklahoma is back on the hunt to find another impact player in the front court. With the Sooners losing John Hugley to Xavier and Rivaldo Soares to graduation, the Sooners cannot just roll with Sam Godwin as its primary interior presence. Oklahoma still has two scholarships to play with as they continue to build the roster for next year.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire