Oklahoma Sooners continue run, beating TCU Horned Frogs

The Oklahoma Sooners have been the hottest team in women’s basketball over the last six weeks, emerging from a team that looked to be outside the NCAA tournament field to leading the Big 12.

They picked up another big win on Wednesday night, beating the TCU Horned Frogs 72-55 in Norman behind another big game from forward Skylar Vann. Vann led the way with 17 points on 7 of 12 shooting and 2 of 2 from three-point range.

Her 14 points between the second and third quarters helped Oklahoma establish a 10-point lead going into the fourth, and the Sooners pulled away in the final frame for the 17-point win.

The Sooners held just a four-point lead at halftime, but a strong defensive performance combined with their typical efficiency from the field allowed Oklahoma to build their lead in the second half. Oklahoma held the Horned Frogs to just 37.5% shooting over the final 20 minutes, while the Sooners shot 57.1% from the field.

Payton Verhulst and Kierston Johnson were the only other Sooners in double figures as the Sooners topped 70 points for the seventh time in Big 12 play.

Oklahoma was fantastic in the paint, outscoring TCU 38-24 and won the rebounding and turnover battle.

Oklahoma is all alone in first place in the conference standings at 16-6 and 10-1 in Big 12 play. TCU fell to 15-7 overall and 2-9 in conference play.

The Sooners next take the floor Saturday at 6 p.m. CT at Iowa State. The Cyclones are 13-8 and 7-4 in Big 12 play.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire