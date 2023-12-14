Oklahoma Sooners 2024 football schedule
The SEC unveiled its schedule for the 2024 season, so now we know when the Sooners will play their new conference foes next season.
The schedule was always going to be daunting. You don’t move to the SEC without an understanding that you’re playing the best of the best nearly every week. But there are some positives in the Sooners schedule, like the bye week before the Red River Showdown and another before a three game stretch against Missouri, Alabama, and LSU.
The Sooners start with four consecutive games at home before going on the road to Auburn, Ala. for their first SEC road game in their new conference.
Here’s a look at the Oklahoma Sooners full 2024 football schedule.
Aug. 31, 2024 vs. Temple Owls -- Norman. Okla.
All-time record: Series Tied leads 1-1
Last meeting (1942): Temple won 14-7
Sept. 7, 2024: vs. Houston Cougars -- Norman, Okla.
All-time record: Oklahoma leads 3-1
Last meeting (2019): 49-31 win for the Sooners
Sept. 14, 2024: vs. Tulane Green Wave -- Norman, Okla.
All-time record: Oklahoma leads 2-0
Last meeting (2020): 40-35 win for the Sooners
Sept. 21, 2024: vs. Tennessee Volunteers -- Norman, Okla.
All-time record: Oklahoma leads 3-1
Last meeting (2015): 31-24 come-from-behind win for the Sooners
Sept. 28, 2024: vs. at Auburn Tigers -- Auburn, Ala.
All-time record: Oklahoma leads 2-0
Last meeting (2017): 35-19 Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl
Oct. 5, 2024: BYE WEEK
The bye week comes at a great time, allowing the Sooners to get a breather after games against Tennessee and Auburn ahead of their matchup with Texas.
Oct. 12, 2024: vs. Texas Longhorns (Cotton Bowl, Dallas)
All-time record: Texas leads 63-51-5
Last meeting (2023): 34-30 come-from-behind win for the Sooners
Oct. 19, 2024: South Carolina Gamecocks -- Norman, Okla.
All-time record: 0-0
Last meeting: None
Oct. 26, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels -- Oxford, Miss.
All-time record: Ole Miss leads 1-0
Last meeting (1999): 27-25 Rebels win in Independence Bowl
Nov. 2, 2024: Maine Black Bears-- Norman, Okla.
All-time record: 0-0
Last meeting: None
Nov. 9, 2024: at Missouri Tigers -- Columbia, Mo.
All-time record: Oklahoma leads 67-24-5
Last meeting (2011): 38-28 Oklahoma win
Nov. 16, 2024: Bye Week
The Sooners second bye week comes at another favorable time as Oklahoma gets ready for the stretch run against Alabama and LSU. Everything will be on the line these final two games of the season and the Sooners will have an opportunity to make a statement.
Nov. 23, 2024: vs. Alabama Crimson Tide -- Norman, Okla.
All-time record: Oklahoma leads 3-2-1
Last meeting (2018): 45-34 Alabama win in the College Football Playoff.
Nov. 30, 2024: LSU Tigers -- Baton Rouge, La.
All-time record: LSU leads 2-1
Last meeting (2019): LSU won 63-28 in College Football Playoff semifinals