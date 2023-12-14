Oklahoma Sooners 2024 football schedule

The SEC unveiled its schedule for the 2024 season, so now we know when the Sooners will play their new conference foes next season.

The schedule was always going to be daunting. You don’t move to the SEC without an understanding that you’re playing the best of the best nearly every week. But there are some positives in the Sooners schedule, like the bye week before the Red River Showdown and another before a three game stretch against Missouri, Alabama, and LSU.

The Sooners start with four consecutive games at home before going on the road to Auburn, Ala. for their first SEC road game in their new conference.

Here’s a look at the Oklahoma Sooners full 2024 football schedule.

Aug. 31, 2024 vs. Temple Owls -- Norman. Okla.

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: Series Tied leads 1-1

Last meeting (1942): Temple won 14-7

Sept. 7, 2024: vs. Houston Cougars -- Norman, Okla.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: Oklahoma leads 3-1

Last meeting (2019): 49-31 win for the Sooners

Sept. 14, 2024: vs. Tulane Green Wave -- Norman, Okla.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: Oklahoma leads 2-0

Last meeting (2020): 40-35 win for the Sooners

Sept. 21, 2024: vs. Tennessee Volunteers -- Norman, Okla.

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: Oklahoma leads 3-1

Last meeting (2015): 31-24 come-from-behind win for the Sooners

Sept. 28, 2024: vs. at Auburn Tigers -- Auburn, Ala.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: Oklahoma leads 2-0

Last meeting (2017): 35-19 Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl

Oct. 5, 2024: BYE WEEK

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

The bye week comes at a great time, allowing the Sooners to get a breather after games against Tennessee and Auburn ahead of their matchup with Texas.

Oct. 12, 2024: vs. Texas Longhorns (Cotton Bowl, Dallas)

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

All-time record: Texas leads 63-51-5

Last meeting (2023): 34-30 come-from-behind win for the Sooners

Oct. 19, 2024: South Carolina Gamecocks -- Norman, Okla.

Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

All-time record: 0-0

Last meeting: None

Oct. 26, 2024: Ole Miss Rebels -- Oxford, Miss.

AP Photo/J. Pat Carter

All-time record: Ole Miss leads 1-0

Last meeting (1999): 27-25 Rebels win in Independence Bowl

Nov. 2, 2024: Maine Black Bears-- Norman, Okla.

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: 0-0

Last meeting: None

Nov. 9, 2024: at Missouri Tigers -- Columbia, Mo.

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: Oklahoma leads 67-24-5

Last meeting (2011): 38-28 Oklahoma win

Nov. 16, 2024: Bye Week

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

The Sooners second bye week comes at another favorable time as Oklahoma gets ready for the stretch run against Alabama and LSU. Everything will be on the line these final two games of the season and the Sooners will have an opportunity to make a statement.

Nov. 23, 2024: vs. Alabama Crimson Tide -- Norman, Okla.

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: Oklahoma leads 3-2-1

Last meeting (2018): 45-34 Alabama win in the College Football Playoff.

Nov. 30, 2024: LSU Tigers -- Baton Rouge, La.

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record: LSU leads 2-1

Last meeting (2019): LSU won 63-28 in College Football Playoff semifinals

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire