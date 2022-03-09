Oklahoma receives second On3 prediction for 2023 RB Tre Wisner

Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray restocked his position group with a pair of talented four-star running backs in Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk in the 2022 class. The Sooners’ leading returning rusher is Eric Gray after he ran for 412 yards on 78 carries during the 2021 season. OU also brings back scholarship running back Marcus Major who has certainly shown glimpses of potential to take over a leading role.

Murray and Oklahoma are constantly looking to the future, though, and intent on ensuring that elite talent always resides in the Crimson and Cream’s backfield. That’s why Murray and the Sooners have been in on Tre Wisner since last February.

OU originally offered the 5-foot-11, 180 pound running back from Connally High School in Waco, Texas, on Feb. 17 of last year. On3 national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman submitted an On3 prediction for Wisner to Oklahoma on Jan. 30. Now, On3’s Hudson Standish of Inside Texas is projecting Wisner to the Sooners as well.

Rivals rates Wisner as a four-star running back and the nation’s No. 111 player in the 2023 class. According to Rivals, he’s the fifth-best running back in the class and the No. 21 player from the state of Texas. ESPN ranks Wisner as the No. 161 player overall, the No. 11 running back and the 28th highest-rated player from Texas.

In the On3 consensus rankings, Wisner is the country’s No. 176 prospect, No. 7 running back and No. 30 player from Texas. According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Wisner checks in as the No. 177 player nationally, the 10th-best running back and the No. 32 player from Texas.

OU currently has four players committed in the 2023 class: quarterback Jackson Arnold, wide receiver Ashton Cozart, offensive lineman Joshua Bates and athlete Erik McCarty.

Tre Wisner’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 161 28 11 Rivals 4 111 21 5 247Sports 3 N/A 48 17 247 Composite 4 177 32 10 On3 Recruiting 4 N/A 55 21 On3 Composite 4 176 30 7

Vitals

Hometown Waco, Texas Projected Position RB Height 5’11” Weight 180

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 17, 2021

Offers

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Auburn

Baylor

Florida State

Houston

LSU

Ohio State

Ole Miss

Oregon

SMU

TCU

Texas

Texas A&M

USC

Utah

UTSA

Washington

North Texas

Film

Here’s a look at Wisner’s Hudl tape from this past season at Connally High School.

