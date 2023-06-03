Oklahoma will play North Carolina in Charlotte as part of the 2023 Jumpman Invitational

After a disappointing season last year and an overall rocky start to the Porter Moser era, the Sooners look to bounce back in 2023-2024.

They will have to do that with one of the premier programs, facing off on Dec. 20, 2023.

The Sooners will be making the trip to Charlotte to take on the basketball blue-blood North Carolina Tar Heels in the Jumpman Invitational this winter.

The Sooners are coming off a 15-17 (5-13) season where they finished last in the Big 12 conference. They are also tasked with replacing most of their roster, including their top three scorers in, Grant Sherfield, Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill. In addition to Hill, five other players entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

The Tar Heels are also coming off a disappointing season as well. After being ranked preseason No. 1, the Tar Heels went 20-13 (11-9) and rejected their bid to the NIT tournament. The Tar Heels will have to replace their top scorer from last year, Caleb Love, who transferred to Arizona.

In what could be a make-or-break season for Porter Moser, beating a blue blood like North Carolina could be a program-building win.

