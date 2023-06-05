Oklahoma onto 4th-straight championship series after Tiare Jennings birthday gift

Jennings celebrated her 21st with a clutch two-RBI double in extra innings to give Oklahoma the lead over Stanford

Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings had a great birthday. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

The Oklahoma Sooners (59-1) are still on the road to winning their third-straight Women's College World Series title after a clutch showing from Sophomore second baseman Tiare Jennings.

The defending champions faced the Stanford Cardinal in the semifinals on Monday in need of just one win to advance to the championship series. Those high stakes came on Jennings' 21st birthday, which was initially shaping up as a tough one.

She started the day 0-for-4, being struck out by breakout Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady twice. But with the score tied 2-2 in the top of the ninth inning, Jennings seemed poised as ever.

Right before she was up for her next at bat, Canady opted to intentionally walk Jayda Coleman. For a moment, it seemed like the right move. Jennings started 0-2, fouling off the third pitch. Then, a curveball offered her an opportunity, and she hit a clutch two-RBI double to give Oklahoma the 4-2 lead.

In addition to her hit deciding the Sooner's 51st consecutive victory, she also tied the WCWS record for career RBI. After the win, Jennings told NCAA Softball her birthday couldn't have been better.

How’s that for a birthday present, @_tiarejennings? 🎁



Tiare delivered the deciding hit, helped send @OU_Softball to the #WCWS finals, and tied the WCWS record for career RBI. pic.twitter.com/gSLbT30myF — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 5, 2023

Oklahoma will face No. 3 Florida State or No. 4 Tennessee for the national championship. They will look to become the first program to win three consecutive titles since UCLA in 1988-90. The final push of that effort starts on Wednesday, when the first game of the best-of-three championship series begins.