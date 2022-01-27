Oklahoma offers pair of Florida CBs in Damari Brown, Antione Jackson

The Sooner coaching staff is swiftly turning its focus beyond finalizing the 2022 signing class and into what lies ahead, the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes.

Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables and co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Jay Valai extended offers to a pair of Florida cornerbacks in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes.

Class of 2023 cornerback Damari Brown and class of 2024 cornerback Antione Jackson each received offers from the Sooners.

Blessed To Receive an Offer from The University of Oklahoma #boomer #blessed pic.twitter.com/nqw7OhVWnV — Damari Brown (@db2_era) January 27, 2022

Brown is out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla., and is listed as a 6-foot, 175 pound corner by 247Sports. The site has Brown ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 42 cornerback and the 74th-best player in the state of Florida for the 2023 class.

Rivals ranks Brown higher and as a four-star prospect. According to Rivals’ rankings, Brown is the nation’s No. 40 cornerback and the 57th-best player in Florida for the 2023 cycle.

In the 247Sports composite rankings, Brown checks in as the country’s No. 356 player overall and the No. 36 cornerback. According to On3’s consensus rankings, Brown is the nation’s 40th-best cornerback and No. 386 overall player in the 2023 class.

Brown already has a length list of offers that includes several prominent SEC programs. Brown’s hudl film is posted below.

Damari Brown’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN N/A N/A N/A N/A Rivals 4 N/A 57 40 247Sports 3 N/A 74 42 247 Composite 3 356 67 36 On3 Recruiting 3 N/A N/A N/A On3 Composite 3 386 72 40

Vitals

Hometown Plantation, Fla. Projected Position CB Height 6-0 Weight 175

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 27

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Florida

Florida State

Georgia

Miami

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Film

Meanwhile, Jackson is a 2024 recruit out of Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

After a great conversation with @JayValai I am extremely blessed to say I have earned an offer from the University of Oklahoma ❤️🤍 . @CoachVenables #boomersooner⭕️ pic.twitter.com/ca8nTosmmn — Antione Jackson😁 (@ACTION3_JACKSON) January 27, 2022

The 6-foot, 170 pound corner is ranked as the No. 7 cornerback and the nation’s No. 53 player overall in the 2024 class according to 247Sports. Rivals has Jackson listed as a four-star prospect and he is the nation’s No. 5 cornerback and No. 42 player nationally in the On3 consensus rankings.

In addition to OU, here’s who Jackson also holds offers from. A look at Jackson’s hudl highlights from his sophomore season is included below.

Antione Jackson’s Recruiting Profile

Vitals

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Projected Position CB Height 6-0 Weight 170

Recruitment

Offered on Jan. 27

Offers

Oklahoma

Florida

Georgia

Georgia Tech

LSU

Miami

Michigan

Mississippi State

Pittsburgh

Film

