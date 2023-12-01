Oklahoma high school football Class 4A final between Blanchard, Wagoner in weather delay

EDMOND – The metal benches stood empty on both sidelines as rain fell Thursday night on Chad Richison Stadium.

The intended start time of 7 p.m. had arrived for the Class 4A state football championship between Wagoner and Blanchard, but it has been delayed because of weather. Lightning had struck within 8 miles of the stadium, according to a statement from the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

The new start time has not yet been announced. Players are waiting in the locker room and “will return to the field for warmups when it is safe to do so,” according to the OSSAA. Most fans have cleared the stands.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma 4A football final between Blanchard, Wagoner in weather delay