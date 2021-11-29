Oklahoma head coaching candidate options

In this article:

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley departed the Sooners for the same position at USC on Sunday.

Oklahoma now searches for Riley’s replacement.

Former Sooners’ head coach Bob Stoops will serve as Oklahoma’s interim head coach in a bowl game.

Below are head coaching candidate options for Oklahoma.

Shane Beamer (South Carolina head coach)

Matt Campbell (Iowa State head coach)

Kalen DeBoer (Fresno State head coach)

Luke Fickell (Cincinnati head coach)

Graham Harrell (USC offensive coordinator)

Josh Heupel (Tennessee head coach)

Kliff Kingsbury (Arizona Cardinals head coach)

Zach Kittley (Western Kentucky offensive coordinator)

Sam Pittman (Arkansas head coach)

Bob Stoops (Oklahoma interim head coach)

Mark Stoops (Kentucky head coach)

Brent Venables (Clemson defensive coordinator)

