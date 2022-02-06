Oklahoma’s 2022 schedule with game-by-game score predictions

A lot of things have changed this offseason for the Oklahoma Sooners. While a lot of the college football world appears to be underrating the Sooners, they seem to be in a great spot to get back to the top of the Big 12 and national conversation.

Turnover hits every team, and while losing talented players always hurts, they seem to have mitigated those losses with several key additions in the transfer portal.

Though people will want to argue differently, the Sooners upgraded their coaching situation simply from a cultural and defensive standpoint. Granted, Venables will have to learn how to manage the gameday operation and in-game decision-making from the head coaching position. However, based on the way he and his coaching staff have attacked the offseason thus far, I have complete confidence that he’ll be prepared for his new role as the head coach.

Venables is a fantastic motivator and leader. He’s drawn rave reviews out of Norman from players, recruits, and families and there’s a tremendous sense of buy-in to the new culture. His program will be locked in and engaged each and every week, not allowing the Sooners to have any emotional letdowns or flat performances.

In an early look at the Oklahoma Sooners 2022 schedule, there’s a real chance the Oklahoma Sooners could go undefeated. They’ll host Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Kansas State at home. Road trips to Fort Worth, Ames, Morgantown, and Lubbock will prove difficult and there’s always the Red River Showdown, which can be unpredictable.

The Oklahoma Sooners look like a team that’s capable of winning every game on their schedule, but that’s been the case in years past and they’ve found a way to lose one that most people thought they should win.

With that said, let’s take an early look at the 2022 schedule for the Oklahoma Sooners and go game-by-game to see how the Sooners might fare.

Sept. 3: UTEP Miners (Norman)

Nov 20, 2021; El Paso, Texas, USA; UTEP Miners offensive lineman Bobby DeHaro (73) speaks to his teammates before facing the Rice Owls at Sun Bowl Stadium. Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

The Brent Venables era starts off with a bang as the Oklahoma Sooners open the season at home vs. the UTEP Miners. Oklahoma will be deploying several new starters on both sides of the ball, but the Miners won’t pose much of a threat.

Prediction: Sooners win 37-10

Record: 1-0

Sept. 10: Kent State Golden Flashes (Norman)

Dec 21, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes running back Bryan Bradford (31) runs the ball during the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys at the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium. Wyoming defeats Kent State 52 to 38. Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Kent State’s offense will be a bigger test than UTEP’s but they’ll be breaking in a new starter at quarterback in the 2022 season. Norman is a very challenging place to play and life will be rough for the Golden Flashes. Oklahoma will take advantage of back-to-back home games to start the season and continue to roll.

Prediction: Sooners win 41-14

Record: 2-0

Sept. 17: Nebraska Cornhuskers (Lincoln)

Sep 18, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham (middle) makes an interception in front of Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Levi Falck (88) during the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The first test of the season comes on the road for Brent Venables and his crew. Lincoln will be fired up to host the Sooners for the first time since 2005. Familiar foe Casey Thompson will take the reins for the Cornhuskers, who use their home field advantage to make this a game.

Prediction: Sooners win 31-21

Record: 3-0

Sept. 24: Kansas State Wildcats (Norman)

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 02: Wide receiver Marvin Mims #17 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs past defensive back Vaughn Malone #28 of the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The quarterback transfer carousel will bring another quarterback that the Oklahoma Sooners are familiar with in new starter Adrian Martinez, who played for Nebraska in 2021. Though it’s a change in the face, Martinez poses similar problems to Skylar Thompson and Deuce Vaughn remains the biggest weapon in the Big 12. The Sooners will be rolling on both sides of the ball and will keep the good times rolling.

Prediction: Sooners win 38-20

Record: 4-0

Oct. 1: TCU Horned Frogs (Fort Worth)

Oklahoma’s Trevon West (81) runs after a reception during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

New head coach Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs likely pose the biggest threat offensively that the Sooners will have to this point. A tough challenge for Ted Roof and Brent Venables with either Max Duggan or Chandler Morris under center. The defensive backs will have their hands full again with Quentin Johnston, but the offense will be too much for the Horned Frogs. With the Red River Showdown looming, this feels like a spot the Oklahoma Sooners could slip up as they look ahead to the Texas Longhorns.

Prediction: TCU wins 31-30

Record: 4-1

Oct. 8: Texas Longhorns (Dallas)

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) reacts after making a touchdown catch in front of Texas Longhorns defensive back Darion Dunn (4) during the fourth quarter at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This will likely be the first game against a ranked opponent on the season for the Sooner. Oklahoma gets its first opportunity against big-time transfer acquisition Quinn Ewers and the Red River Showdown continues its trend of close, high-scoring affairs in the Cotton Bowl. The Oklahoma Sooners bounce back from the upset loss at TCU with a stellar performance against Texas and pull out the win.

Prediction: Sooners win 31-27

Record: 5-1

Oct. 15: Kansas Jayhawks (Norman)

LAWRENCE, KS – OCTOBER 23: Eric Gray #0 of the Oklahoma Sooners dives to the one yard line as Kenny Logan Jr. #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks pushes him out of bounds in the fourth quarter at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

After playing on the road in Fort Worth and at the Cotton Bowl, the Sooners return to the friendly confines of Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to face a Kansas Jayhawks team that was a surprising test in 2021. Looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, the Kansas Jayhawks are met with the full ferocity of a team on the hunt for redemption.

Prediction: Sooners win 55-13

Record: 6-1

Oct. 20: BYE WEEK

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners cheerleaders perform during the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oregon Ducks at Alamodome. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The bye week comes closer to the middle of the season for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022. Out of the bye, they still have arguably the toughest part of their schedule remaining with Iowa State, Baylor, and Oklahoma State.

Oct. 27: Iowa State Cyclones (Ames, Iowa)

Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham (9) tackles Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) during the first quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Gone are Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Charlie Kolar, however, Xavier Hutchinson returns and Matt Campbell remains one of the best coaches in the Big 12. The home game will give the Cyclones a shot in this one, but the Sooners’ talent advantage on both sides of the ball will be the difference.

Prediction: Sooners win 31-23

Record 7-1

Nov. 5: Baylor Bears (Norman)

Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (9) is hit by Oklahoma Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) and linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) and defensive back Justin Broiles (25) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, the Sooners head into a late-season matchup against the Baylor Bears undefeated, but this time they get Dave Aranda’s squad at home. Oklahoma will be much better prepared for what they want to do defensively and the Sooners young defense will be playing its best football down the stretch to pull out a close win at home.

Prediction: Sooners win 24-20

Record: 8-1

Nov. 12: West Virginia Mountaineers (Morgantown)

Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs as West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) defends during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A tough road trip looms for the Oklahoma Sooners who struggled to beat the West Virginia Mountaineers in 2021. Gone is Dante Stills, but the Mountaineers still have a force along the defensive interior in Akheem Mesidor. The Sooners quick passing game will keep West Virginia’s pass rush at bay and OU will be able to contain dual-threat quarterback Garrett Greene on their way to another win.

Prediction: Sooners win 27-20

Record: 9-1

Nov. 19: Oklahoma State Cowboys (Norman)

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) and linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) rush Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) during the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State’s two most important pieces, Spencer Sanders and Malcolm Rodriguez, are back for the 2022 season but this year the Sooners get the better of the inconsistent Sanders. The veterans on defense will have this game circled as a get-back game after the performance the Cowboys had in 2021. It’s a close game, but ultimately the Sooners offense, with a better gameplan, makes enough plays in the second half to pull out the win.

Prediction: Sooners win 31-27

Record: 10-1

Nov. 26: Texas Tech Red Raiders (Lubbock)

Oct 30, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a new day with renewed excitement for the Texas Tech Red Raiders after they made the switch from Matt Wells to Joey McGuire. Though the Red Raiders may show improvement in the 2022 season, it’s unlikely they’ll contend for the Big 12 title. Closing out the season at home with a chance to knock off the undefeated Oklahoma Sooners will have Jones AT&T Stadium rocking for what will likely be a night game. And night games in Lubbock create crazy atmospheres. While things are on the way up for Tech, Brent Venables and his staff won’t allow the Sooners to suffer a let-down with a chance for an undefeated season on the line.

Prediction: Sooners win 37-31

Record: 11-1

Dec. 3rd: Big 12 Championship (Arlington, TX) vs. Baylor

Dec 7, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) and safety Justin Broiles (25) react during the second half against the Baylor Bears in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Big 12 championship sees a return for the Oklahoma Sooners, looking to knock of the reigning Big 12 champion the Baylor Bears. The Sooners offense is clicking on all cylinders and the Bears find a way to get into the championship game despite their loss earlier in the season to the Sooners. At this point in the season, Oklahoma’s cooking on both sides of the ball and knocks off the Baylor Bears again to win their first Big 12 championship under Brent Venables.

Prediction: Oklahoma wins 27-20

Record: 12-1

College Football Playoff Semifinals vs. Alabama

Dec 29, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the first half of the 2018 Orange Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners make their long return to the College Football Playoff after winning the Big 12 and finishing the season with eight straight wins to close out Big 12 play. The Sooners face a familiar playoff foe in Alabama as the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Though the Sooners give the Crimson Tide a game, they aren’t ready to make the jump into the championship game.

Prediction: Alabama wins 31-24

Record: 12-2

