OKC Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors injury report: Jalen Williams, Isaiah Joe are out Sunday

The OKC Thunder is set to host the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. Sunday.

OKC (34-15) is fresh off a 126-106 home win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, but it'll be without numerous rotational players against Toronto. Here's a look at the injury report and projected starting lineup for both teams.

More: How OKC Thunder rookie Cason Wallace was built by Hamilton Park, Texas. 'That’s who I am'

Injury report for OKC Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors

OKC Thunder

Jalen Williams (ankle sprain) is out. Isaiah Joe (sternum contusion) is out. Tre Mann (personal reasons) is out.

Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett (knee swelling) is questionable. Jontay Porter (back spasms) is out.

More: TCU basketball retires Kenrich Williams' jersey. 'Just a blessing' for OKC Thunder forward

Jalen Williams moving around, Isaiah Joe shooting around at Thunder shootaround this AM pic.twitter.com/u9XFpf9SqU — Joel Lorenzi (@jxlorenzi) February 4, 2024

Projected OKC Thunder starting lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Cason Wallace

Lu Dort

Chet Holmgren

Projected Toronto Raptors starting lineup

Immanuel Quickley

Gary Trent Jr.

Bruce Brown

Scottie Barnes

Jakob Poeltl

More: What was OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander like at Kentucky? Two Hornets explain

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Thunder, Toronto Raptors Injury report: Starting lineups