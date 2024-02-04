Advertisement

OKC Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors injury report: Jalen Williams, Isaiah Joe are out Sunday

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman
·1 min read

The OKC Thunder is set to host the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. Sunday.

OKC (34-15) is fresh off a 126-106 home win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, but it'll be without numerous rotational players against Toronto. Here's a look at the injury report and projected starting lineup for both teams.

More: How OKC Thunder rookie Cason Wallace was built by Hamilton Park, Texas. 'That’s who I am'

Injury report for OKC Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors

OKC Thunder

  • Jalen Williams (ankle sprain) is out. Isaiah Joe (sternum contusion) is out. Tre Mann (personal reasons) is out.

Toronto Raptors

  • RJ Barrett (knee swelling) is questionable. Jontay Porter (back spasms) is out.

More: TCU basketball retires Kenrich Williams' jersey. 'Just a blessing' for OKC Thunder forward

Projected OKC Thunder starting lineup

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

  • Josh Giddey

  • Cason Wallace

  • Lu Dort

  • Chet Holmgren

Projected Toronto Raptors starting lineup

  • Immanuel Quickley

  • Gary Trent Jr.

  • Bruce Brown

  • Scottie Barnes

  • Jakob Poeltl

More: What was OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander like at Kentucky? Two Hornets explain

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Thunder, Toronto Raptors Injury report: Starting lineups