OKC Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors injury report: Jalen Williams, Isaiah Joe are out Sunday
The OKC Thunder is set to host the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. Sunday.
OKC (34-15) is fresh off a 126-106 home win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, but it'll be without numerous rotational players against Toronto. Here's a look at the injury report and projected starting lineup for both teams.
Injury report for OKC Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors
OKC Thunder
Jalen Williams (ankle sprain) is out. Isaiah Joe (sternum contusion) is out. Tre Mann (personal reasons) is out.
Toronto Raptors
RJ Barrett (knee swelling) is questionable. Jontay Porter (back spasms) is out.
Projected OKC Thunder starting lineup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Cason Wallace
Lu Dort
Chet Holmgren
Projected Toronto Raptors starting lineup
Immanuel Quickley
Gary Trent Jr.
Bruce Brown
Scottie Barnes
Jakob Poeltl
