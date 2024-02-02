Thunder live score updates vs. Hornets: Jalen Williams out again for OKC
The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night at Paycom Center. Here's what you need to know:
Thunder vs. Hornets live score updates
Thunder vs. Hornets highlights
Pregame: Thunder vs. Hornets injury updates
The Thunder will again be without Jalen Williams (ankle sprain) and Isaiah Joe (sternum contusion).
Thunder vs. Hornets start time today
Matchup: Thunder (10-36) vs. Hornets (33-15)
Date: Friday, Feb. 2
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City
Betting line: Thunder by 15.5
Box score: Click HERE
Thunder vs. Hornets TV channel today
TV: KSBI
Radio: 98.1 FM, 640 AM
Streaming: Fubo (free trial).
If you don't have Bally Sports Oklahoma, you can sign up for Fubo with a free trial to watch the Thunder all season long.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Thunder live score updates vs. Hornets: Jalen Williams out for OKC