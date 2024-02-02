Thunder live score updates vs. Hornets: Jalen Williams out again for OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night at Paycom Center. Here's what you need to know:

More: How do OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams stack up against NBA All-Star reserves?

Thunder vs. Hornets live score updates

More: OKC Thunder's remaining Friday games are not on Bally Sports. Here's how to watch.

Thunder vs. Hornets highlights

Tweets by okcthunder

More: Mussatto: Why patience might be OKC Thunder's best move at NBA trade deadline

Pregame: Thunder vs. Hornets injury updates

The Thunder will again be without Jalen Williams (ankle sprain) and Isaiah Joe (sternum contusion).

More: Chet Holmgren is tired, but OKC Thunder rookie is chasing perfection: 'It’s human nature'

Thunder vs. Hornets start time today

Matchup: Thunder (10-36) vs. Hornets (33-15)

Date: Friday, Feb. 2

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City

Betting line: Thunder by 15.5

Box score: Click HERE

More: How did Thunder fan from England get to OKC? Andre Roberson's brother got the ball rolling

Thunder vs. Hornets TV channel today

TV: KSBI

Radio: 98.1 FM, 640 AM

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

If you don't have Bally Sports Oklahoma, you can sign up for Fubo with a free trial to watch the Thunder all season long.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Thunder live score updates vs. Hornets: Jalen Williams out for OKC