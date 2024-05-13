Who will OKC Thunder select in 2024 NBA Draft? Here's what mock drafts project at No. 12

The OKC Thunder will have the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

OKC acquired the pick, which was top-four protected, from the Houston Rockets. It conveyed on Sunday in the NBA Draft lottery, which saw the Atlanta Hawks land the No. 1 overall pick.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 26-27 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Here's who OKC is projected to select at pick No. 12 based off mock drafts from various outlets:

Who is the OKC Thunder projected to pick in the 2024 NBA Draft?

Kyle Boone writes: "Being a shot-maker at the guard spot in the NBA is a must; being one who can make TOUGH shots in the NBA is a plus. That's what McCain brings to the table. Electric shooting weapon who can make shots off movement, and a relentless rebounder for a guard his size."

Jeremy Woo writes: "The Thunder can feasibly go any direction in adding to their young core with this pick, a luxury for the Western Conference's No. 1 seed. Williams, the younger brother of Thunder star Jalen Williams, could be a natural fit, offering much of the versatility and size executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti has long favored in his perimeter talent. It would also be a situation where Williams wouldn't be asked to play a major role early in his career. Cody is still a ways from contributing at a high level, but the flashes he showed at Colorado have kept him in the lottery mix."

Ricky O'Donnell writes: "This feels like the best match of player and team in the first round. The Thunder value high-feel passers, and Filipowski fits the bill with quality short roll passing and the ability to act as a hub in the halfcourt. OKC is also dedicated to playing five-out on offense, and Filipowski can do that too after knocking down 35 percent of his 112 attempts from three-point range as a sophomore at Duke. At 7-foot, 250 pounds, Filipowski can bang down low and help out on the glass despite a lack of length and athleticism. There will be questions about his quickness and ability to defend in space, but if the shot comes around, he’s skilled enough be a valuable offensive weapon."

The Ringer: Tidjane Salaun, France

Kevin O'Connor writes: "The Thunder have so much depth on their roster that they don’t really need a specific type of player with this pick, which is why it makes sense that they’d take a chance on a raw upside bet like Salaun."

Yahoo Sports: Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor

Krysten Peek writes: "Walter is one of the best outside shooting guards in the draft with how well he sets his feet and with his quick-twitch high release. He went cold during the back half of the season at Baylor with opposing teams having ample time to scout him. The NBA spacing and pace should translate better to his style of play."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Who will OKC Thunder pick in 2024 NBA Draft? What mock drafts project