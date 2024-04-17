OKC Thunder’s Olivier Sarr suffers ruptured Achilles tendon

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Wednesday that two-way player Olivier Sarr suffered a left Achilles tendon rupture in the OKC Blue’s win over the Maine Celtics on Monday to capture the G League championship.

A timeline for Sarr’s return will be provided in the ensuing months.

It’s a tough break for Sarr, who’s been with the Thunder for the last three seasons as a two-way center. He played a pivotal role in the Blue’s title run as a rebounding big.

Considering how serious the injury is, Sarr will spend the next several months rehabbing it and hoping to continue his NBA career. The 25-year-old went undrafted in 2021 out of Kentucky.

In 15 games with the Thunder this season, Sarr averaged 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire