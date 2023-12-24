OKC Thunder live score updates vs. Lakers: D'Angelo Russell not starting for Los Angeles
The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night at Paycom Center. Here's what you need to know:
Thunder vs. Lakers live score updates
Pregame: Lakers change up starting lineup
After four straight losses, the Lakers are moving D’Angelo Russell to the bench tonight vs. Oklahoma City for new starting five of LeBron James, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt and Anthony Davis.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 23, 2023
Thunder vs. Lakers start time today
Matchup: Thunder (18-8) vs. Lakers (15-14)
Date: Saturday, Dec. 23
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City
Betting line: Thunder by 3
Thunder vs. Lakers TV channel today
TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
Radio: 98.1 FM, 640 AM
