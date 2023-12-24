OKC Thunder live score updates vs. Lakers: D'Angelo Russell not starting for Los Angeles

The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night at Paycom Center. Here's what you need to know:

More: Thunder revival 'beautiful' for ex-OKC stars Russell Westbrook, James Harden & Paul George

Thunder vs. Lakers live score updates

More: Why OKC Thunder should probably avoid making a big splash before NBA trade deadline

Pregame: Lakers change up starting lineup

More: 'He’s just rocking': How Chet Holmgren sparked OKC Thunder rout of Clippers with lob dunk

Thunder vs. Lakers start time today

Matchup: Thunder (18-8) vs. Lakers (15-14)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 23

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City

Betting line: Thunder by 3

Box score: Click HERE

More: Amazon is latest name in Bally Sports saga, but OKC Thunder fans can't celebrate just yet

Thunder vs. Lakers TV channel today

TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Radio: 98.1 FM, 640 AM

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

If you don't have Bally Sports Oklahoma, you can sign up for Fubo with a free trial to watch the Thunder all season long.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Thunder live score updates vs Lakers: LA benches D'Angelo Russell