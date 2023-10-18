Advertisement

OKC returns starting five for preseason game vs. Milwaukee

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman


OKC's usual starting five is back in preseason action.

After sitting out Sunday's road loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are available for a home game against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The newly-formed duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will play for Milwaukee, giving OKC a chance to get into regular-season form.

"I think it's a great test of our ability to game plan against top-end talent," Daigneault said. "(Antetokounmpo and Lillard) are guys that it's life or death with the game plan. ... We're excited they're playing. We'll learn a lot about our team tonight, and we'll see how we measure up."

Oct 12, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault gives a press conference before the game against the Detroit Pistons at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

While no healthy players will be rested on Tuesday, OKC still won't be at full strength.

Second-year forward Jaylin Williams is unavailable after straining his hamstring in a recent practice. Daigneault said he'll be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks.

Rookie guard Cason Wallace is also out after spraining his big toe against Charlotte. He's considered day-to-day.

Then there's Kenrich Williams, who'll miss a third straight preseason games due to back spasms. Daigneault said it's "tricky to put a timeline" on the veteran forward.

With a depleted frontcourt, Daigneault pointed to Olivier Sarr as someone who could see a larger role Tuesday.

The 24-year-old forward has appeared in two preseason games for a combined 17 minutes. And while Daigneault also didn't rule out the possibility of going small at times, the 6-foot-11 Sarr figures to be due for some playing time.

"We have a lot of confidence in Sarr," Daigneault said. "He's been here a couple of years and knows the system. I happen to think he's a really good player. ... Tonight, I want to see what he looks like against high-level competition."

