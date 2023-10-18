OKC returns starting five for preseason game vs. Milwaukee

OKC's usual starting five is back in preseason action.

After sitting out Sunday's road loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are available for a home game against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The newly-formed duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will play for Milwaukee, giving OKC a chance to get into regular-season form.

"I think it's a great test of our ability to game plan against top-end talent," Daigneault said. "(Antetokounmpo and Lillard) are guys that it's life or death with the game plan. ... We're excited they're playing. We'll learn a lot about our team tonight, and we'll see how we measure up."

While no healthy players will be rested on Tuesday, OKC still won't be at full strength.

Second-year forward Jaylin Williams is unavailable after straining his hamstring in a recent practice. Daigneault said he'll be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks.

Rookie guard Cason Wallace is also out after spraining his big toe against Charlotte. He's considered day-to-day.

Then there's Kenrich Williams, who'll miss a third straight preseason games due to back spasms. Daigneault said it's "tricky to put a timeline" on the veteran forward.

With a depleted frontcourt, Daigneault pointed to Olivier Sarr as someone who could see a larger role Tuesday.

The 24-year-old forward has appeared in two preseason games for a combined 17 minutes. And while Daigneault also didn't rule out the possibility of going small at times, the 6-foot-11 Sarr figures to be due for some playing time.

"We have a lot of confidence in Sarr," Daigneault said. "He's been here a couple of years and knows the system. I happen to think he's a really good player. ... Tonight, I want to see what he looks like against high-level competition."

