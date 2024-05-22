Oilers visit the Stars to begin the third round

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (52-21-9, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Stars -131, Oilers +110; over/under is 6

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Stars host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Edmonton Oilers in game one of the Western Conference finals. The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Stars went 2-1 against the Oilers during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on April 3, the Stars won 5-0.

Dallas has a 52-21-9 record overall and a 29-14-5 record in home games. The Stars have allowed 232 goals while scoring 294 for a +62 scoring differential.

Edmonton has a 25-20-2 record on the road and a 49-27-6 record overall. The Oilers have committed 321 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank ninth in the league.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roope Hintz has scored 30 goals with 35 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Evan Bouchard has 18 goals and 64 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has seven goals and 13 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: out (lower body), Roope Hintz: day to day (upper body).

Oilers: Adam Henrique: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.