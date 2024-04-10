OHS Color Guard marks milestone in state contest

Apr. 9—Odessa High School's Color Guard did something unheard of this season.

In the North Texas Color Guard Association competitions this past weekend, Odessa High School placed 11th out of 32 in state competition at Copell High School.

Director Hector Guerrero has nine performers and 12 floor crew who help with the props.

In February, they started the season in Regional AA and placed first. They promoted into Regional A. They headed home not knowing their rating and found out they had placed first again and promoted into Scholastic AA.

They worked hard for a couple weeks and went back to competition in March. The first night, they placed third in Scholastic AA. The following day, they placed 1st and promoted into Scholastic A.

This past weekend, they competed for the first time in Scholastic A and placed fourth in the preliminaries round 3 and advanced into the top 12 going into state.

The morning of April 7, they woke up at 5 a.m. to prepare for their state performance.

"I'm so proud of them for pushing through and placed 11th out of 32," Guerrero said.