O'Hora among five released by MK Dons

Defender Warren O'Hora is among five players released by MK Dons following their defeat in the League Two play-offs.

The 25-year-old made 51 appearances in 2023-24, including both legs of their 8-1 aggregate loss to Crawley Town.

Midfielders Dan Kemp and Ethan Robson will also depart when their contracts expire at the end of June, along with Sudan international forward Mo Eisa and goalkeeper Michael Kelly.

Eisa, 29, scored five goals in 23 games before joining Exeter City on loan in January.

Kemp spent the first half of last season on loan at Swindon Town before returning to Stadium: MK to make 21 appearances, his last in a 4-4 draw with Sutton United on 27 April.

Robson played 34 times in 2023-24, while Kelly appeared in the first leg of the play-off against Crawley, which they lost 3-0, but was left out for the return.

MK Dons announced on Thursday that veteran full-back Dean Lewington had agreed a new 12-month contract, just two days before his 40th birthday.