Ohio State women’s basketball discovers 2024-25 Big Ten schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The defending Big Ten regular season champion Ohio State Buckeyes now know where they will play the other 17 Big Ten teams for next season.

The conference announced the breakdown of the schedule for all Big Ten teams, with former Pac-12 schools USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington joining the conference at the start of the 2024-25 academic season. Dates and tip-off times will be announced at a later date.

Los Angeles trips highlight Ohio State men’s basketball Big Ten schedule next season

Ohio State, who earned a No. 2 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament, will play all 17 conference opponents this year with its highlighted road trips including two Los Angeles games at UCLA and USC. The Buckeyes lost to both teams last season with the Trojans and Bruins expected to be national title contenders again.

OSU will also travel to Indiana and Michigan and will host Iowa, Oregon, and Washington. The Buckeyes only opponent they will play twice in Big Ten play will be the Maryland Terrapins.

Ohio State Big Ten schedule breakdown

Home and away games: Maryland

Home games: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, Washington

Away games: Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin

Last season, the Buckeyes claimed the Big Ten regular season title after posting a 25-win season for the third straight season. Ohio State lost to Maryland in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament as the top-seed. Despite the defeat, the Buckeyes strong second-half of the year earned them a two-seed in March Madness.

Ohio State’s season ended prematurely after being upset in the second round by No. 7 seed Duke 75-63 at The Schottenstein Center. The Buckeyes will enter the 2024-25 season without some of its top players from last season, including guards Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor who were both drafted into the WNBA.

