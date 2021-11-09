Ohio State vs. Purdue football preview and prediction

So, Ohio State didn’t run roughshod over Nebraska. If you remember, we told you in last week’s edition of the weekly preview and prediction that the Huskers would keep it close until the fourth quarter. Albeit, we did think the Bucks would pull away a wee bit more than the final score indicated. Either way, Nebraska is better than its record shows and it’s not a bad thing to have to grind out a victory on the road. It builds character and makes a team stronger. No need to press the panic button just yet.

Or is it? This week Ohio State faces Purdue who some have dubbed the “Spoilermakers” as the team that’s already knocked off No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State. Jeff Brohm has his team playing the role of giant killer and the Buckeyes are next on the list.

Many Ohio State fans remember Purdue upending the Bucks a few years ago in West Lafayette. It left a bad taste. However, this game is in Columbus and the Buckeyes know the Boilers won’t be a pushover.

Records and broadcast information

Records

Ohio State (7-1), Purdue (6-3)

Broadcast, TV, Game Time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 13

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Network: ABC

Venue: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio ) Capacity: 104,944

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 39-15-2

Last Meeting: Purdue defeated Ohio State 49-20 in 2018

Ohio State game plan for victory

Ohio State seemed to become fairly one-dimensional Saturday in Lincoln. C.J. Stroud threw the ball a whopping 54 times. And while he threw for over 400 yards, there were also two costly interceptions and close to 20 incompletions. That just isn’t going to fly down the stretch as the Buckeyes face stiffer competition.

The Bucks need to establish the running game. While Purdue has a pretty good defense, it is giving up 144 rushing yards per game. TreVeyon Henderson must get loose and open the passing game as not to become too predictable.

We also know that C.J. Stroud isn’t necessarily a great threat to run, but it would be nice to see Stroud take off from time to time. Even in the read-option. It’s almost as if defenses don’t even account for Stroud to run… because he rarely does. A few scampers here and there would help keep opposing defenses honest.

Defensively, the Bucks had better know where Purdue wide receiver, David Bell is at all times. In Purdue’s upsets over Iowa and Michigan State, Bell totaled over 200 yards receiving in each game. Boiler quarterback, Aiden O’Connell threw for over 500 yards against Sparty alone.

The OSU defense has still been prone to give up big plays from time to time this year. It can’t afford to give up the home runs to Purdue and allow them to gain confidence as the game progresses.

Key players for Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson – Running Back: As I said earlier, the Buckeyes cannot become one-dimensional by abandoning the run. While Henderson still tallied over 90 yards on Saturday, OSU never really established the run game. Credit Nebraska for doing well to stop the running attack, but the Bucks should be able to move the ball on the ground against Purdue and set up the pass for Stroud and company.

Denzel Burke – Cornerback: Denzel Burke is a true freshman who is playing like anything but a true freshman. Purdue’s passing attack has been lethal against top-tier teams this season. Whether Burke draws the David Bell assignment or a different wideout, he’ll be counted on to keep the Boilermakers from airing it out at will.

The prediction

When the Boilermakers shocked the college football world by knocking off newly minted No. 2 Iowa, they fell flat the next week and laid an egg against Wisconsin. After taking down No. 3 Michigan State last Saturday, will Purdue have another hangover coming into Ohio Stadium? Vegas seems to think so, favoring the Buckeyes by nearly three touchdowns.

I tend to believe it’s no easy task to get up for back-to-back games of this magnitude and why we saw a flat Purdue team the week after hammering the Hawkeyes. And Vegas usually seems to know what it’s talking about.

The Boiler’s defense has looked good in their wins, but they haven’t quite seen the firepower they’ll face in the ‘Shoe. I do think the Buckeye defense will have their hands full with the Purdue passing attack and may even give up another big play or two. But there is no way, the Bucks take Purdue lightly. They know what hangs in the balance each week as they enter the stretch run to another Big Ten title and possible CFP birth.

Final Score

Ohio State 42, Purdue 24

TIPICO Line

Ohio State favored by 20.5

