Ohio State vs. Michigan: How does OSU compare to UM heading into 'The Game'?

Either Ohio State's or Michigan's win streak will come to an end Saturday afternoon.

Both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines are undefeated through the first 11 games of the 2023 season, and will face off in Ann Arbor Saturday at noon for a spot in the Big Ten championship game.

But how do Ohio State and Michigan schedules and statistics compare?

Here's what Ohio State and Michigan's matchup looks like when you compare the two teams head-to-head.

Does Ohio State or Michigan have the better strength of schedule?

According to ESPN's College Football Power Index, Ohio State has the strength-of-schedule advantage over Michigan.

The Buckeyes have the 45th hardest strength-of-schedule in college football with two top-10 wins (at No. 9 Notre Dame and at home against No. 7 Penn State).

The Wolverines have the No. 59 strength-of-schedule in college football with one top-10 win: at No. 10 Penn State. No other Wolverines win in 2023 has been against a ranked opponent.

How did Ohio State and Michigan do against common opponents?

Ohio State and Michigan played seven common opponents in 2023. Here's how the Wolverines and Buckeyes did against each:

Rutgers

Michigan: 31-7 win

Ohio State: 35-16 win

Minnesota

Michigan: 52-10 win

Ohio State: 37-3 win

Indiana

Michigan: 52-7 win

Ohio State: 23-3 win

Michigan State

Michigan: 49-0 win

Ohio State: 38-3 win

Purdue

Michigan: 41-13 win

Ohio State: 41-7 win

Penn State

Michigan: 24-15 win

Ohio State: 20-12 win

Maryland

Michigan: 31-24 win

Ohio State: 37-17 win

Michigan vs. Ohio State stats: Does OSU or UM have the advantage?

Here's a look at where Ohio State and Michigan stand in terms of team stats

Scoring offense

Michigan : 38.3 points per game

Ohio State: 33.6 points per game

Total offense

Michigan : 399.6 yards per game, 6.4 yards per play

Ohio State: 429.3 yards per game, 6.6 yards per play

Run offense

Michigan : 171 yards per game, 4.5 yards per rush

Ohio State: 145.5 yards per game, 4.3 yards per rush

Pass offense

Michigan : 228.6 yards per game, 73.5% completion rate

Ohio State: 283.7 yards per game, 65.6% completion rate

Scoring defense

Michigan : 9 points per game

Ohio State: 9.3 points per game

Total defense

Michigan: 234.8 yards per game, 4.2 yards per play

Ohio State: 252.9 yards per game, 4 yards per play

Run defense

Michigan: 90 yards per game, 3 yards per rush

Ohio State: 108.5 yards per game, 3.3 yards per rush

Pass defense

Michigan: 144.8 yards per game, 53.8% completion rate

Ohio State: 144.4 yards per game, 50.4% completion rate

