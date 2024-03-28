Ohio State trending heavily to land 2025 linebacker who commits on Saturday

It was a big question coming into 2025 Florida linebacker Tarvos Alford’s visit to Ohio State last week. Just ow serious was he considering the Buckeyes?

Short answer, very serious. On Wednesday a flood of 247Sports Crystal Ball picks went in for the 6-foot, 2-inch, 210-pound prospect to pick Ohio State when he announces his commitment on Saturday.

It’s not just that the picks were made, it was who did them. Two of the national recruiting analysts, Steve Wiltfong and Brian Dohn, were among the predictions, along with Florida insider, Blake Alderman, and Buckeye insider, Bill Kurelic. It very much looks like Ohio State will add to its class the No. 63 overall prospect and 8th ranked linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings on Saturday.

Crystal Ball Alert! Ohio State has received 5 crystal balls in the same day to land Tarvos Alford. ON3 giving Ohio State a 94.2% chance to land him. Position: LB

Class: 2025

Current Ranking: 4 Stars – 0.9638

National Rank: #63 Overall, 8th Best LB

Even if Alford does commit to the Buckeyes, they’ll have to recruit him until signing day as he is still schedule to take official visits to other schools after making his verbal.

