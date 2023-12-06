Ohio State now underdog vs. Missouri in 2023 Cotton Bowl after Kyle McCord transfer

The Ohio State vs. Missouri Cotton Bowl spread continues to move after a slew of Buckeyes entered the transfer portal. And as Ohio State prepare to begin bowl practice, the Buckeyes will do so as underdogs.

According to many major sportsbooks, Ohio State is at least a 1-point underdog in the Cotton Bowl against Missouri. The Buckeyes opened as 6.5-point favorites and moved to -3.5 after the Kyle McCord transfer Monday.

Most over/unders for the 2023 Cotton Bowl start at 49 points.

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes sing “Carmen Ohio” following the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

Ohio State vs. Missouri will kick off at 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be shown on ESPN.

Ohio State was a 3.5-point underdog in its final game of the 2023 regular season against Michigan in Ann Arbor before the Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines 30-24.

The Buckeyes also opened as a 6.5-point underdog in their last bowl appearance — the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl vs. Georgia. Ohio State covered the spread, but lost the game 42-41.

Ohio State vs. Missouri: Latest Cotton Bowl spread

BetMGM: +1 Ohio State, Over/Under: 49.5 points, Money Line: +100

DraftKings: +1.5 Ohio State, O/U: 49 points, Money Line: +102

FanDuel: +1.5 Ohio State, O/U: 49.5 points, Money Line: -108

Bet365: +1 Ohio State, O/U: 49.5 points, Money Line: -105

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: OSU football now underdog vs. Missouri in 2023 Cotton Bowl