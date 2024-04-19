Ohio State men’s volleyball advances to MIVA final

The No. 3 seeded Ohio State men’s volleyball team will play for the MIVA conference title thanks to a 3-1 win over No. 2 seed Loyola-Chicago on Thursday. The Buckeyes won by scores of 25-20, 26-24, 26-28, and 25-22 to move on and face the winner No. 4 seed Lindenwood who disposed of No. 1 seed Ball State in the other semifinal. That match will take place on Saturday at Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Jacob Pasteur was the star of the game, leading Ohio State with 22 kills, followed by Shane Wetzel’s 19. Setter Michael Wright led both teams with 50 assists. Wetzel led the defense with nine digs to go with three blocks. Cole Young topped the Buckeyes with four blocks.

Jacob Pasteur and Shane Wetzel powered the Buckeyes to a 3-1 win over Loyola Chicago in the MIVA Semifinals Thursday to advance Ohio State to the league finals Saturday. For the match recap, stats, photos and highlights vs. the Ramblers go to: https://t.co/JvWQMp2Qgl#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/CGrgD7Wond — OSU Men's Volleyball (@OhioStateMVB) April 18, 2024

We’ll bring you the outcome of the match to determine the league championship upon its conclusion on Saturday.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire