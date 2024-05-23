Ohio State men’s tennis has two advance to NCAA quarterfinals

The Ohio State men’s tennis team was the No. 1 ranked squad for much of the year, and now we are seeing why. Despite being shocked by No 4 TCU and knocked out of the NCAA Tournament, the individual championships are going well. So well in fact, that OSU has two players that have advanced into the quarterfinals of the NCAA Championships as a part of the final eight players still alive in the bracket.

Both JJ Tracy and Jack Anthrop have handled their business rather handily so far and are still alive in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Tracy beat Shunsuke of Tennessee in a straight-set, 6-3, 6-4 victory on Wednesday, while Anthrop handled Dylan Dietrich in a more difficult match, but still in straight-sets, 7-5, 7-6.

Both will be in action on Thursday with Anthrop taking on another Big Ten competitor, Michigan State’s Ozan Baris, and Tracy battling Michael Zhang of Columbia. Matches get underway at 11 a.m. ET, so follow along and root for both to advance to the semifinals.

Just the 2nd time in program history with 2 Buckeyes in quarterfinals. Matches get underway at 11 a.m. ET Jack Anthrop vs. Ozan Baris (MSU)

JJ Tracy vs. Michael Zheng (COL)

