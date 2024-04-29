Ohio State men’s tennis beats Michigan to take home Big Ten tournament title

To nobody’s surprise, the No. 1 ranked Ohio State men’s tennis team took care of the double dip of wining the Big Ten regular season title and the conference tournament championship by beating No. 2 seed Michigan 4-1 on Sunday.

The result is the program’s 17th Big Ten tournament title overall and gives the Buckeyes 30 wins on the year to just one loss. It was the third time the Buckeyes took care of business against the Wolverines this season.

Somewhat shockingly, the OSU dropped the doubles point against Nebraska on Saturday, but bounced back to take the doubles point on Sunday vs. its arch rival with Cannon Kingsley and Jack Anthrop winning easily 6-1 on court three. Justin Boulais and Andrew Lutschaunig then took a 6-3 win on court two to clinch the point.

From there, Ohio State won the first two singles matches to go up 3-0 with Jack Anthrop continuing his dominance by disposing of Patorn Hanchaikul 6-1, 6-0, followed by Kingsley’s 6-3, 6-1 win over Jacob Bickersteth on court two to clinch the title.

Michigan would finally get on the board to make it 3-1, but the match was clinched shortly thereafter when JJ Tracy held off a rally from Michigan’s Bjorn Swenson in a second set tiebreaker to win in straight sets.

Ohio State will now turn its attention to the NCAA tournament where it’ll no doubt host many matches before hopefully advancing to Orlando for the national finals.

