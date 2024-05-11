Ohio State men’s tennis advances to NCAA quarterfinals

The No. 1 ranked Ohio State men’s tennis team continued its dominant run with a 4-1 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, effectively punching its ticket to Stillwater, Oklahoma, where this year’s NCAA’s final rounds will take place.

The Buckeyes — as they have done almost all year — got things started by winning the doubles point to go up 1-0. It came courtesy of pairs Cannon Kingsley/Jack Anthrop and Robert Cash/JJ Tracy both winning 6-2.

From there, OSU dropped just one singles match with Justin Boulais (6-1, 6-0), Cash (6-3, 6-2), and Anthrop (6-3, 7-6) all winning to seal the deal.

With the win, Ohio State moves to an mind-bending 33-1 overall record and will now face No. 8 seed Columbia on Thursday at a time to still be announced.

We’ll continue to bring you all of the action as the Ohio State men’s tennis team continues its quest for that ever-illusive outdoor national title.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire